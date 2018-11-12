Investment In Education Is To Be beefed up As Revenue Increases- President Buhari

President Buhari while in Paris, France, assured Nigerians that allocations to the educational sector will be improved as revenue increases, describing the sector as the engine room for the development of any nation.

During an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Paris, President Buhari said the 5 per cent allocation to the sector was grossly inadequate to propel the desired growth for the economy, pointing out that United Nations target of 26 per cent remains ideal.

“We are currently reviewing investments in the entire infrastructure of the country like road, rail and power, including investing more in education. We will certainly need to do more in education,’’ he said.

President Buhari enjoined Nigerian elites, both at home and diaspora, to do more in contributing to the educational sector of the country, expressing surprise that the elites tolerated the fall in standards and structures of educational institutions despite oil windfalls in the past that would have made all the difference.

“I am doing my best now to utilize our resources to develop the country,’’ he said. “ We are already getting results on road, rail and power. My frustration is that some people still have plenty stolen money stashed in Europe, U S and other countries.’’

President Buhari said return of stolen assets in some safe heavens will bolster the administration’s current effort of investing more in critical infrastructure that directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians .

The President said the war against terrorism will be reinforced with new weapons and hardware for the military, while the challenge of abduction and kidnapping in some parts of the country will receive more attention with better intelligence gathering .

“We campaigned on three key issues; security, improving the economy, and fighting corruption, and we have not been controverted by anyone that we have not recorded some results,’’ he added.

