Niger Delta militants about to renew hostilities over Buhari’s Katsina refinery plan

Militants in Nigeria’s oil rich Niger Delta say they are irked with alleged reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to build a $2 billion refinery in his home state of Katsina, while none exists in the Niger Delta.

The militants under the auspices of 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, led by self-styled ‘General’ W O I Izon Ebi, say it was ridiculous for anybody to think they can use the resources from the region to develop another without commensurate compensation.

“The establishment of a refinery that will be refining Niger Republic oil without our refineries working, marks the end of oil exploration in the Niger Delta. We shall fight with the last drop of our blood to have a 100 per cent control of our God-given resources.

“We, therefore, end our mourning grace and call off our ceasefire and declare Operation No Mercy and Destiny Takeover of our God- given Resources, since the Federal Government has just demonstrated that all they need is the oil from our region with total neglect for our wellbeing and survival as a people,” Ebi said.

