PDP: Over 90% of supposed beneficiaries of repatriated Abacha’s loot are phoney names

The People Democratic Party (PDP) says over 90% of supposed beneficiaries of repatriated Abacha’s loot were phoney names and urged president Muhammadu Buhari to publish the list and prove them wrong.

In a statement signed by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday, the PDP urged president Buhari to make the list public and disclosed the name of the consulting firm reported to have been paid billions of naira as consultancy fees for the “sharing” of the money

The PDP stated that it was unconstitutional for president Buhari to carry on the act without proper approval by the National Assembly and challenged him to prove that it was a man of integrity by following the right channels and making public the list of supposed beneficiaries of the loot.

“President Buhari needs to note that Nigerians are utterly dismayed that having hitherto postured as a supporter of the ‘Talakawa’ and man of integrity, he has taken no steps against this bare-faced atrocity where over 90 per cent of supposed beneficiaries of the repatriated fund are phoney names supplied by fraudulent officials of his government’ the statement reads.

“Nigerians are completely at a loss on why President Buhari always fail to take bold steps to expose and deal with corrupt and sharp practice by his appointees and leaders of his APC, even when such nefarious acts are directly against the underprivileged citizens already suffering the harsh economic realities of his administration.

“Since this issue was raised and the PDP called for a legislative scrutiny, the Federal Government and the APC have kept mum, perhaps, thinking that by their silence, it will be swept under the carpet like others in the past.” the statement added.

