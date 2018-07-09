Nigeria Today

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

News

Home >> Buhari >> PDP: Over 90% of supposed beneficiaries of repatriated Abacha’s loot are phoney names

PDP: Over 90% of supposed beneficiaries of repatriated Abacha’s loot are phoney names

40 mins ago

The People Democratic Party (PDP) says over 90% of supposed beneficiaries of repatriated Abacha’s loot were phoney names and urged president Muhammadu Buhari to publish the list and prove them wrong.

In a statement  signed by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday, the PDP urged president Buhari to make the list public and disclosed the name of the consulting firm reported to have been paid billions of naira as consultancy fees for the “sharing” of the money

The PDP stated that it was unconstitutional for president Buhari to carry on the act without proper approval by the National Assembly and challenged him to prove that it was a man of integrity by following the right channels and making public the list of supposed beneficiaries of the loot.

“President Buhari needs to note that Nigerians are utterly dismayed that having hitherto postured as a supporter of the ‘Talakawa’ and man of integrity, he  has taken no steps against this bare-faced atrocity where over 90 per cent of supposed beneficiaries of the repatriated fund are phoney names supplied by fraudulent officials of his government’ the statement reads.

“Nigerians are completely at a loss on why President Buhari always fail to take bold steps to expose and deal with corrupt and sharp practice by his appointees and leaders of his APC, even when such nefarious acts are directly against the underprivileged citizens already suffering the harsh economic realities of his administration.

“Since this issue was raised and the PDP called for a legislative scrutiny, the Federal Government and the APC have kept mum, perhaps, thinking that by their silence, it will be swept under the carpet like others in the past.” the statement added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

  1. I have the video evidence of the meeting and its on my google cloud, please Nigeria Today if anything happen to me, i have forwarded the link to your contact details, tell the World my story, APC are cruel and dangerous people

    Reply

  2. the money is for him, his people and some APC cronies, Buhari does not care about Nigeria, its a sectional leader. its only fools that will vote for him in 2019

    Reply

  3. Buhari is not a sincere person, 2019 will be hot, i have collected more than 200k from Fayemi but i will vote for Eleka, if them give you collect na our money

    Reply

  4. i heard they have given more than 2 billion from the loot to Fayemi to buy Ekiti people ahead of July 14, pathethic

    Reply

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
KazeemOluoayo BAyodeyi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ayodeyi
Guest
Ayodeyi

i heard they have given more than 2 billion from the loot to Fayemi to buy Ekiti people ahead of July 14, pathethic

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Oluoayo B
Guest
Oluoayo B

Buhari is not a sincere person, 2019 will be hot, i have collected more than 200k from Fayemi but i will vote for Eleka, if them give you collect na our money

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
Kazeem
Guest
Kazeem

the money is for him, his people and some APC cronies, Buhari does not care about Nigeria, its a sectional leader. its only fools that will vote for him in 2019

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago
Oluoayo B
Guest
Oluoayo B

I have the video evidence of the meeting and its on my google cloud, please Nigeria Today if anything happen to me, i have forwarded the link to your contact details, tell the World my story, APC are cruel and dangerous people

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.