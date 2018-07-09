PDP: Over 90% of supposed beneficiaries of repatriated Abacha’s loot are phoney names
The People Democratic Party (PDP) says over 90% of supposed beneficiaries of repatriated Abacha’s loot were phoney names and urged president Muhammadu Buhari to publish the list and prove them wrong.
In a statement signed by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday, the PDP urged president Buhari to make the list public and disclosed the name of the consulting firm reported to have been paid billions of naira as consultancy fees for the “sharing” of the money
The PDP stated that it was unconstitutional for president Buhari to carry on the act without proper approval by the National Assembly and challenged him to prove that it was a man of integrity by following the right channels and making public the list of supposed beneficiaries of the loot.
“President Buhari needs to note that Nigerians are utterly dismayed that having hitherto postured as a supporter of the ‘Talakawa’ and man of integrity, he has taken no steps against this bare-faced atrocity where over 90 per cent of supposed beneficiaries of the repatriated fund are phoney names supplied by fraudulent officials of his government’ the statement reads.
“Nigerians are completely at a loss on why President Buhari always fail to take bold steps to expose and deal with corrupt and sharp practice by his appointees and leaders of his APC, even when such nefarious acts are directly against the underprivileged citizens already suffering the harsh economic realities of his administration.
“Since this issue was raised and the PDP called for a legislative scrutiny, the Federal Government and the APC have kept mum, perhaps, thinking that by their silence, it will be swept under the carpet like others in the past.” the statement added.
i heard they have given more than 2 billion from the loot to Fayemi to buy Ekiti people ahead of July 14, pathethic
Buhari is not a sincere person, 2019 will be hot, i have collected more than 200k from Fayemi but i will vote for Eleka, if them give you collect na our money
the money is for him, his people and some APC cronies, Buhari does not care about Nigeria, its a sectional leader. its only fools that will vote for him in 2019
I have the video evidence of the meeting and its on my google cloud, please Nigeria Today if anything happen to me, i have forwarded the link to your contact details, tell the World my story, APC are cruel and dangerous people
