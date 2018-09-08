President Buhari Is Evil – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has severely criticised the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed for describing President Buhari as a symbol of Nigeria,

Kayode expressed regret that Lai Mohammed and others in this government never used decent words to describe the ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and his wife , Patience, when he was in power; adding that the couple were regularly attacked, including name calling during Jonathan’s reign.

The statement he signed on Friday, reads:

“Painful cruel words were deployed against a profoundly good, peaceful, kind and loving man and great President and his precious wife but now the joke is on them and they are eating those words.

“I say this to them: Buhari does not represent me, my tribe, my zone or my faith and he is not the symbol of my country. As a matter of fact the contrary is the case.

“He represents evil and that is why we have rejected him. He represents everything that all right-thinking people detest and despise.

“He represents blood, death, destruction, failure, anarchy, division, poverty, pain, conflict, malevolence and strife. He represents the forces of darkness and sorrow beyond measure.

“Now is the time to dig deep, build bridges, form new alliances, bury old differences and conscientiously collaborate with others that share our concerns about his flagrant incompetence, reckless ineptitude and inordinate capacity for evil.

“We must vote him out in February and remove him from power. If we succeed Nigeria will heal and we shall restore and rebuild her.

“If we fail Nigeria is doomed, she will never rise again and she will fade away into the sad and sorrowful ashes of a failed and inglorious history”.

