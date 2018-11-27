President Buhari Promises To Approve Increase In Police Emolument

Share this post:









President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, promised to increase the salary, allowances, and pensions of the Nigerian Police force and tasked them to do more in the protection of human life.

He gave the assurance following his approval of rank salary structure adjustment, on which salary, allowances and pension of policemen would be increased.

The President spoke, on Monday, during an audience with members of the Police Service Commission and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, who were on a visit to State House in Abuja.

He regretted that the inability of the police in their constitutional role as the frontline force in the prevention of crime had led to military involvement in the maintenance of law and order throughout the country.

