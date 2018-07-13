State of emergency would have prevented Zamfara massacre – Dansadau

Chairman of the National Rescue Movement Senator Saidu Dansadau has said that the recent massacre of innocent Nigerians in Zamfara state would have been averted if the President had earlier on heeded his call for the imposition of a state of emergency in the state.

The former National Assembly member while briefing newsmen yesterday in Abuja went ahead to give instances where he wrote the President on the need for a state of emergency to stem the crisis.

“I had earlier written a letter to the president to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara in 2016 but nothing was done about it. I did a follow-up letter to that effect, yet no result.

“In the letter, I appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to take extra-ordinary measures to arrest the spate of indiscriminate killings in Zamfara,” he said.

The former Zamfara Central lawmaker said he had asked the president to invoke his powers under section 305(3) and (5) of the Constitution and declare state of emergency in Zamfara and appoint a competent administrator for the state.

“If our plea for declaration of state of emergency in Zafara was heeded, all these property and people would have been saved,” Dansadau said.

He berated the Zamfara sate Governor Abubakar Yari as well as his deputy Ibrahim Wakkala as being part of the problem.

“The fact that Yari had since resigned as the Chief Security Officer of the state depicts his incapacity, unsuitability and impropriety to continue to function as governor and expect people to be safe from the criminalities of the terrorists,” he said.

