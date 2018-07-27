The change we desire in Nigeria starts with us as individuals – Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to be the agents of change they want to see.

The President was speaking yesterday in Kaduna at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 40 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

President Buhari said it was not enough for citizens to blame the government on every issue as they equally have a big role to play.

“The change we desire in Nigeria actually starts with us as individuals. In Nigeria, there is the tendency to lay the blame for the state of affairs in the country on the doorsteps of leaders alone.

“Yes, leaders have a major role to play in providing direction and the enabling environment. However, the citizens’ role also is vital in attaining meaningful transformation of any society,” he said.

On efforts of the administration to fulfill its campaign promises, President Buhari assured the country of his administration’s effort to return the country on the path of peace and prosperity.

“I made three key promises to Nigerians. First is to address the various security challenges facing our country; second, to reposition our economy and third to fight the serious challenge of corruption, which had eaten so deep into the very fabric that sustains our nation.

“On the issue of security, we recognise that security challenges abound in all countries of the world, including Nigeria. I am certain, with the consistent efforts of our security agencies; these challenges shall be considerably mitigated and minimized,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook