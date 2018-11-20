“We Are Inviting You For A Presidential Debate” – PDP Tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has said the All Progressives Congress is afraid of participating in a presidential debate because it has nothing to show Nigerians for the years it has been in power.
The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan , said this while responding to the Director -General of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation , Rotimi Amaechi .
Amaechi , in an interview with Arise News Television on Thursday , had reportedly said he made the decision for Buhari not to participate in the 2015 presidential debates because it was not necessary .
He said the campaign committee would meet to deliberate before deciding if Buhari would be part of a debate for the 2019 elections.
Ologbondiyan , however , responded that the ruling party was scared.
“The APC and its presidential candidate are scared . If you say President Buhari should debate, what will be the basis of his debate? He has failed to fulfill the three cardinal promises he made to Nigerians in 2014 /2015 , so the referendum , as far as the 2019 elections is concerned , is the failure of President Buhari in office and they don’ t want PDP to speak on that.
“We are not surprised that they are laying the foundation of running away . But Nigerians want to hear from anybody who desires to be their president in 2019.
“They want to listen to what such a candidate has to offer and what he is bringing to the table and what difference he will make. So , if President Buhari comes to debate, will he talk about his taxation ? Or the grinding economic condition of our nation or the hunger he has plunged Nigerians into ?
“Is he going to talk about the incompetence of his administration ? But we will drag them to the debate.
“Our candidate , Atiku Abubakar , has been accepted across boards by Nigerians and he will emerge victorious, ” Ologbondiyan said.
