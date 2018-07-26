We will send the enemy of Nigeria packing in 2019, SDP assures PDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has assured the People Democratic Party (PDP), that they are ready to work with the PDP to chase out their common enemy and the enemy of Nigeria ‘Muhammadu Buhari’ out of Aso Rock in 2019.

Speaking when she visited the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, the SDP spokesperson Princess Goldba Tolofari noted that it beat her imagination that things were deteriorating very fast under president Buhari.

He noted that Buhari was not a democrat and disclosed that SDP was ready to work with PDP to rescue Nigeria from Buhari

“They are not democrats, that is why things are deteriorating and we cannot watch and see things going the way they are.” she noted

“Buhari is the Minister of Petroleum and the whole place stinks of corruption. Graduates are taxi drivers, there is hunger everywhere and that is why our youths are carrying guns with killings everywhere,” she added.

In response, the PDP spokesperson noted that the bloodletting in the country was getting too much, he stated that Buhari’s was supporting corruption because they expected that the Minister of finance was going to face the law for forgery but till today nothing happened.

“You have said that the problem of Nigeria today is Buhari and we are joining together to push him out. The bloodletting is becoming too much,” he noted

“The journey from Abuja to Kaduna, which is less than two hours, has become a nightmare and this government is not doing anything about it. That is why we signed the MoU to rescue this country.

“we don’t expect her to stay a day longer, but because Buhari’s body language encourages corruption that is why she’s still there. Buhari must be voted out.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook