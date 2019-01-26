ASUU Sets Record Straight On Receiving Money From Federal Government

Share this post:









The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Friday, has clarified that it does not directly spend or receive money from the Federal Government.

It said the clarification became necessary following insinuations that it does.

In a statement made available to reporters , the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Ade Adejumo said that reports by some media houses that it received N163 billion was a “misinformation”.

Dr Adejumo, in the statement entitled: “Re: N163 billion released to ASUU: Putting the records straight”, disclosed that the government knows that it is the council and the university administration that receive and spend all the money coming into the university and not the union.

He said, “Once again, the attention of our union has been drawn to another piece of misinformation which gives the impression that ASUU collects money from government.

“For umpteenth time, let it be known that our union is a patriotic organisation whose activities are driven by principled conviction that the resources of the country can better be managed for the ultimate benefit of the Nigerian society, especially the education sector which is our immediate constituency.

“The government and all civilized individuals are aware of how the university is managed, so also the resources available to it. The government knows that it is the council and the university administration that receive and spend all the money coming into the university.

“ASUU doesn’t receive money from government and doesn’t spend it. Even money meant for our salaries and other allowances come directly to the university administration which prepares the the budget and manages it.

“ASUU members collect only their salaries as paid by the university. Contracts and all the capital projects are awarded by the councils that are appointed by the government, not ASUU.

“It is in the context of the above that our union calls on the Vice-Chancellors and council chairmen to stop behaving like vultures that wait silently by the sidelines, waiting for the game to fall only to descend on the carcass.

“They should join forces with ASUU in its struggles to attract requisite funding into our public universities rather than working at cross purposes with us.

“Part of the least expected from them is to come out openly to put the record straight each time the government come out with the deliberate falsehood that money has been released to ASUU.

“They, the council and the vice-chancellors, are the receiving and spending agents. Simple honour demands that they publicity own up to this fact. Their silence in this regard leaves room for unfair speculation about ASUU.”

Recall that the ASUU Strike started since 4th November over issues mainly related to funding public universities is yet to be called off. The Don charged the federal government to take appropriate action that could put an end to it rather than “cheap propaganda”.

“The government also should concentrate efforts at finding a quick resolution of the impasse rather than dissipate energy on fake news and cheap propaganda aimed at tarring ASUU’s garment. It will not fly.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)