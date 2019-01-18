Nigeria Today

Atiku Expected To Address A Gathering Of Investors At The Chamber Of Commerce In US, Today

6 mins ago
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the United States.

In a post on his Official Twitter Page, he said he would be meeting with the US government officials.

He tweeted, “Just arrived Washington D.C for meeting with US government officials, Nigerians living in D.C metropolis and the business community. -AA”,

We gathered that Atiku is expected to speak at the Chamber of Commerce on Friday, from 2:30pm to 4 pm.

 

