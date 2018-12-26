Nigeria Today

Femi Otedola Says He Sold His Shares In Forte Oil In Order To Invest In Other Areas Of The Economy

3 hours ago
A few days ago, Nigerian oil magnate, Femi Otedola via a letter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange announced his decision to sell his 75% direct and indirect shareholdings in Forte Oil.

 The news was received with mixed reactions from Nigerians and while responding to a comment on Instagram, Otedola explained the reason for his decision.

 In his words, ‘to diversify into other areas of the economy such as petroleum products refining that require huge capital outlay’.

 

