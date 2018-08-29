FG ready to give farmers N10 billion loans at 9% interest rate – CBN

Farmers as well as manufactueres will now be able to borrow as much as N10 billion with a 9% interest rate through the recently introduced credit policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN.

The new credit policy called Guidelines for Accessing Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) through CRR and Corporate Bonds”, was released by the Central Bank on August 23 to increase flow of credit to the real sector of the economy in order to consolidate and sustain economic recovery.

Accordingly, agricultural, manufacturing and the sectors considered as growth and employment stimulating, can now borrow long term as much as N10 bn at consolidated 9 percent interest rate under the new guidelines.

