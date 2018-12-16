GLO Subscribers To Upload Videos And Win In Online Talent Contest, #GLOIN60SECONDS

Share this post:









Yuletide promises to be exciting as telecommunications giant, Globacom, unveils an online talent competition in which creative subscribers stand to win a total of N4.8 million in cash prizes.

“As part of our celebration of the festive season, we are offering our subscribers the chance to break the internet with excitement in 60 seconds. Just for uploading a video of themselves doing what they enjoy doing, they stand a chance of winning fantastic cash prizes in the competition,” Globacom enthused in a press statement released from its Lagos Corporate Head Office.

Tagged GLOIN60SECONDS, the competition, which is already garnering rave reviews as the biggest online talent engagement, will run via social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Participants are expected to upload a one-minute music, dance, comedy, poetry or any other creative ability video of themselves showcasing their talents on their social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and hashtag it on #GLOIN60SECONDS .

They will subsequently be expected to follow Glo on any of the company’s social media pages @Globacomlimited on Instagram, @Gloworld on Twitter and Gloworld on Facebook record and upload the video and register online for the campaign which will run for 8 weeks from December 10, 2018, to February 3, 2019.

Globacom said that participants could upload as many videos as possible per week, but that the videos would only be eligible for weekly prizes in the week uploaded. “To be eligible for prizes in other weeks, they could upload as many videos every week. However, these videos will be eligible for Grand Finale entry.”

According to the network, seven lucky contestants with the highest video likes will win 50,000 each every week, making a total of 56 winners followed by the grand finale in which N200, 000 consolation prizes will be presented to 5 runners-up. A grand prize of 1 million naira will also be won by the overall winner.

Globacom added that “Glo in 60 seconds is, therefore, meant to engage, showcase budding talents and reward young creative people in Nigeria’s social media space. We call on young talented Nigerians to make optimum use of this opportunity, follow Glo on any of the social media pages, upload their video, register and get their friends and family members to like the video and they could win N50, 000, N200, 000 or even the grand prize of N1m.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)