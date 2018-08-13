Lagos light rail to take off by 2022

The first phase of the Lagos light rail project is expected to take off by 2022, according to the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Abiodun Dabiri.

Mr. Dabiri who disclosed this in Lagos at the signing of the agreement between the state government and Alstom SA of France said a consortium of experts engaged by the state government to undertake a technical due diligence on the LRMT Blue Line Project (Mile 2 – Marina) had developed a roadmap to bring the railway project to passenger operations.

“For this purpose, a track length of about 3.0 km from Iganmu Station to National Theatre will be electrified. This operation would be done with the rolling stocks already supplied for the Blue Line project.

“This phase would allow the completion of all the preliminary works that would lead to the financing of the main works in Phase two. Phase one will be fully financed by Lagos State Government through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR),” he said.

According to him, phase two of the project which is expected to be completed in 39 months, would entail the provision and installation of railway operations’ systems for the project from Marina to Mile 2 and the delivery of a passenger-ready Lagos Blue Rail Line by 2022.

