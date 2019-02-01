My Parents bequeathed to me $170 Million – Peter Obi

Share this post:









Peter Obi after claiming that he made his own money has revealed that he inherited about $170 million US dollars from his parents and that the money has grown to about $561 million dollars.

Peter Obi said this in response to a question on “The candidate”, an NTA presidential program.

Peter Obi was asked why he invested $30million of Anambra State funds in a company owned by him.

In response peter claimed the company belonged to his parents and that because he knows the future of this company, he had to invest 15% of the company’s shares at $30million for Anambra people and 85% remained with his family.

He also explained that there has been a 3.3% growth that has seen Anambra state’s 15% share value hit $100 million dollars whereas that of his parents gone up to $561 million dollars.

