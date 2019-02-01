Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Business >> My Parents bequeathed to me $170 Million – Peter Obi

My Parents bequeathed to me $170 Million – Peter Obi

5 hours ago
Share this post:

Peter Obi after claiming that he made his own money has revealed that he inherited about $170 million US dollars from his parents and that the money has grown to about $561 million dollars.

Peter Obi said this in response to a question on “The candidate”, an NTA presidential program.

Peter Obi was asked why he invested $30million of Anambra State funds in a company owned by him.

In response peter claimed the company belonged to his parents and that because he knows the future of this company, he had to invest 15% of the company’s shares at $30million for Anambra people and 85% remained with his family.

He also explained that there has been a 3.3% growth that has seen Anambra state’s 15% share value hit $100 million dollars whereas that of his parents gone up to $561 million dollars.

 

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh