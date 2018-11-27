‘Appoint me leader of special taskforce on Boko Haram ‘ – Hon. Gudaji Kazaure asks President Buhari

Share this post:









A member of the House of Representatives, Gudaji Kazaure, has volunteered to lead a team of a special taskforce that will go into the dreaded Sambisa forest to destroy Boko Haram members. He is therefore asking President Buhari for authorisation. According to Kazaure, he is a hunter and knows the nooks and cranny of the dreaded forest.

Let the President appoint me. I will delegate a team to go inside the bush with myself to finish those idiots. I am a hunter. I know all these bushes. I am a professional hunter. I can delegate a team of hunters. Let the government give us Army and Police, we will go inside that bush. I will lead it. Even if it is tomorrow, I will lead” he said

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)