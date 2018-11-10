Armed Robbers In Ogun State Exchange Gun Fire With SARS, One Killed, Others Escape

About five armed robbers in Ogun state engaged the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in a gun battle, one was shot dead while the remaining four gang members escaped but not without trails of gun-shot injuries.

The robbers had, according to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, invaded a block of twelve flats within the Ibara Housing Estate in Abeokuta metropolis.

The fully armed robbers were said to have stormed the building at about 1:00am on Friday, November 9, 2018, and were already dispossessing occupants of one of the flats of their valuables when a distress call was sent to the police.

A co-inhabitant of the robbers-besieged building was said to have sent a distress call to the police, to which the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, promptly directed the officer in charge of FSARS, SP Uba Adams, to quickly mobilise his men and move to the scene and rescue the situation.

“The operatives of FSARS swiftly moved to the scene and were engaged in a fierce gun battle by the armed bandits, at the end of which one of the gang members was shot dead while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries”, the PPRO said .

The Police spokesman further stated in a press release made available to Crimepuzzle that victims of the robbery incident jubilated and praised the operatives of the FSARS for their prompt response to the distress call.

According to him, items recovered at scene comprised of GSM handsets, four laptops, computers, wallets and some other valuables, belonging to the residents of the compound.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang with a view to bringing them to justice within the shortest possible time. He equally warned criminals to stop testing the Command’s resolve and will-power in crime fighting as they will always meet their waterloo whenever and wherever they operate within the State”, the PPRO stated. Items recovered.

