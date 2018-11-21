Nigeria Today

Home >> Crime >> Boko Haram Massacre Nine Farmers, Seize 12 Villagers In Borno State

Boko Haram Massacre Nine Farmers, Seize 12 Villagers In Borno State

Boko Haram members have attacked and killed nine farmers and seized 12 others in a village in Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists stormed fields outside Mammanti village, opening fire on farmers as they worked in the farmland, killing nine and injuring three others.

“We recovered nine dead bodies after the attack. The insurgents took away 12 people, including women, and macheted three people who resisted being abducted” the village chief Muhammad Mammanti said.

“The jihadists came on bicycles in the afternoon. They just opened fire on us and continued to fire as we fled. We later returned to find nine people had been killed and three left with machete cuts on their heads for refusing to go with the gunmen” said Usman Kaka, a farmer who escaped.

Couple of days ago Boko Haram Jihadists attacked Mammanti, killing one person and burning the entire village before stealing hundreds of cattle. The attack on Mammanti forced residents to move to the state capital Maiduguri from where they commuted daily to work on the fields.

Boko Haram has stepped up attacks on farmers and loggers in recent times, accusing them of passing information to the military.

 

