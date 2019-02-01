Buhari Is The Grandfather Of Nigeria’s Corruption Family – Fayose

Share this post:









Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing Governor Umar Ganduje for second term today.

The president was in Kano state today for his party’s campaign rally – which saw hundreds and thousands of supporters come out en masse to welcome Buhari.

The really which was attended by top members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Governors of Zinder and Maradi from Niger Republic in Kano, saw Buhari endorsed Ganduje, who was caught in several videos allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors for second term.

Reacting to the reports from the rally, Fayose said vuabhis Twitter handle on Thursday, that the Buhari ‘the grandfather of Nigeria’s corruption ‘, went to Kano to celebrate one of his children. Also referring to the visiting governors, Fayose said “Siblings of the Kano child in whom Baba Corruption is well pleased also came from neighbouring country to join in the celebration of corruption.”

He wrote:

The grandfather of Corruption Family of Nigeria went to Kano today in continuation to celebrate the exploits of one of his children. Siblings of the Kano child in whom Baba Corruption is well pleased also came from neighbouring country to join in the celebration of corruption.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)