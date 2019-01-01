Nigeria Today

Drunken Policemen Kill Two in Edo During New Year Celebrations

2 hours ago
Two men were allegedly killed by drunk policemen in the early hours of today during new year celebrations in Edo State.

The incident reportedly happened at Kings square, Benin, Edo.

According to an eyewitness, Alpha,

The drunk policemen were also trying to celebrate by firing gunshots into the air at their station opposite the Oba market, but instead of firing into the air, opened fire on the duo.
One of the victims reportedly died immediately on the spot while the other lost his life moments later as he was not able to get appropriate first aid to keep him alive.

 

