DSS Says It Arrested Kaduna PDP Campaign Spokesman For Making Inciting Statement

The Kaduna State command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has explained that it arrested spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party campaign organization in the state, Ben Bako, over an alleged inciting statement he made that if left unchecked, is capable of leading to a total breakdown of law and order in the state and beyond.

The PDP campaign spokesman was arrested after a video in which he was alleged to have threatened that any body that fails to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming election be killed went viral.

The PDP in the state however said his arrest was part of an orchestrated plot by the All Progressive Congress in connivance with security agencies in the state to clamp down on opposition elements before the elections.

But in a statement issued in Kaduna, the DSS said the PDP chieftain was arrested in order for him to shed more light on his inciting statement.

The statement signed by Ahmadu Koya on behalf of the state DSS director, disclosed that other people with similar tendencies are also being investigated and will equally face the same fate if they are found culpable.

The statement reads:

“On the 9th February, 2019, this service invited Mr Ben. Bako to shed more light on his inciting statement and call for violence in the state. Earlier on the 7th February, 2019 Bako had addressed a rally at Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.

“During the rally, Bako was recorded calling his followers to kill anybody that votes for any party other than the PDP. The video has already gone viral through the social media.

“Bako, a former commissioner for information in this state and a leader in his own right made this call along with other inviting statements at Kafanchan, deliberately with the intention to cause violence in the state.

“This development, if left unchecked,could lead to complete breakdown of law and order in this state and beyond. Consequently, Bako is under investigation by the service and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed. Other people with similar tendencies are also being investigated and would equally face the same fate if found culpable.

“The service assures the good people of Kaduna state that in collaboration with sister security agencies, it will ensure that citizens are free to exercise their rights to freedom of association and choice without hindrance” .

