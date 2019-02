Share this post:









This morning in the North-East Nigeria Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, are currently in panic as a series of explosions have rocked the city all within ten minutes.

According to reports, the seven explosions began around 5:50 am and ended 6:00 am this morning.

