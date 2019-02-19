Five Fraudsters Convicted In Gombe State

Share this post:









The Gombe Zonal Office of EFCC has secured the convictions of Hassan Kasim, Aminu Inuwa, Mohammed Adamu, Peter Pam and Shehuwa Baba in Gombe State High Court, before Justice Abubakar Jauro.

The five were convicted on offences bordering on forgery, possession of counterfeit seals, cheating and employment scam.

The convicts committed the offences differently in the state, and all pleaded guilty to their different crimes. The first convict, Hassan, sometime in July 2016 dishonestly obtained money from one Aishatu Muhammed for the purpose of procuring a forged certificate which is contrary to Section 320 and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code.

Inuwa was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on forgery and possession of seal to commit forgery. Adamu on his part, sometime in July 2016 had in his possession, a forged result bearing his name dated August 26, 2010, purported to have been issued by the University of Maiduguri with I.D No. 04/08/04/075, which the court said he “intended same to be dishonestly used as genuine,” contrary and punishable under Section 368 of the Penal Code.

Pam in July 2016 was found to be in his possession of counterfeit seal and two forged results bearing the name of one Chung Davou, dated October 30, 2001, purported to have been issued by the University of Jos, which the court said “he knew was forged and intended same to be dishonestly used as genuine,” an offence which is punishable under Section 368 of the Penal Code.

Baba was arraigned on a 13-count charge bordering on cheating, forgery, and possession of counterfeit seal to commit forgery in employment scam. The court noted that sometime in July, he dishonestly obtained the sum of N1,595,000 (One Million, Five Hundred and Ninety-Five Thousand Naira from one Rashida S. Umar and 72 (Seventy-two) others for the purpose of procuring employment for them.

The prosecution counsel, A.Y. Muntaka proved his cases against the convicts beyond a reasonable doubt, leading Justice Jauro to pronounce them guilty and convicted them as charged, but adjourned the case to March 5, 2019, for sentencing. In another development, the Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Commission also secured the conviction of one Bello Yusuf for fraud.

Justice A. Y Sanya of the Borno State High court, sitting in Maiduguri convicted Yusuf to 18 months imprisonment with an option of fine in the sum of N10,000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira)

The defendant fraudulently collected the sum of N1,500,000.00 (One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) from one Mohammed Abatcha as payment for a purported sale of land, Plot No: 902, under the false pretence that the said plot belongs to one Umar Ahaji Bukar Gaji.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Bello Yusuf, sometime in June 2017, in Maiduguri Borno State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of N1, 500,000.00 (One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only from one Mohammed Abatcha where you sold Plot No: 305 to him instead of Plot No: 902 situated at Polo on BOTP/159 Extension Layout behind Federal High Court Maiduguri under the false pretence that the said Plot No: 902 belongs to one Umar Alhaji BukarGaji, which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) of the Borno State Penal Code Laws CAP. 102 and punishable under section 322 of the same Law.”

Yusuf pleaded guilty to the charge. Counsel to the prosecution, Halima Alhaji Shehu, therefore, prayed the court to convict him as charged.

He was likewise convicted and sentenced.

