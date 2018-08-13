Four policemen felled by bandits’ bullets in Rigasa, Kaduna

Four officers of the Nigeria Police Force NPF have been killed by bandits who ambushed them on their way for an operation at Jankaska village in Igabji Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command Yakubu Sabo, the incident occurred around 6:30pm on Saturday when the Inspection General of Police Intelligence Rapid Response Team was in the area for an operation.

“At about 0630hrs of Saturday, a team of detectives attached to IGP IRT while on operation along Jankasa village of Rigasa Kaduna, were ambushed by armed bandits.

“After a fierce gun battle, four of our policemen paid the supreme sacrifice,” he said.

Sabo said very serious efforts are in progress to bring the killers to Justice.

