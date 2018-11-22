Nigeria Today

France Imposes Sanctions On 18 Saudi Citizens Over The Murder Of Washington Post Journalist

3 hours ago
France, the first European country to impose sanctions including travel bans on 18 Saudi Arabia citizens linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The foreign ministry announced the sanctions in a statement and also warned that more punitive actions could follow depending on results of the current investigation.

“The murder of Mr Khashoggi is a crime of extreme gravity, which moreover goes against freedom of the press and the most fundamental rights.

France asks that all light be shed on the manner in which such an act may have been committed. It expects from the Saudi authorities a transparent, detailed and exhaustive response,” the foreign ministry said.

 

