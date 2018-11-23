Governor Ganduje is Immune from prosecution, cannot be investigated over bribery allegation

Share this post:









The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it cannot probe Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje over bribery allegation, since as a sitting governor, he enjoys constitutional immunity from criminal proceedings.

“The governor is still serving and constitutionally is covered by immunity. Being that as it may, the matter is in the instance sub judice,” the EFCC wrote during a tweet meet organised by Tap Nitiative for Citizens Development, a public accountability think-tank.

Ganduje has been the subject of several videos, which appeared to show him engaging in contract racketeering. At least six of such videos have been published since the first clip was released on October 11.

The governor could be seen receiving wads of US dollars from persons believed to be public works contractors. Ganduje has dismissed the videos as “cloned” and filed a ₦3bn lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Nigerian online newspaper, Jaafar Jaafar.

