Gunmen Attack 14-Seater Commercial Bus In Rivers State, Kill Driver, 2 Passengers, Abduct Others

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday morning, hijacked a 14-seater commercial bus after killing the driver and two passengers in Rivers State.

The incident occurred within Rumuekpe, in Elele-Ndele axis of East West Road, in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the bandits were responsible for violent crimes perpetrated along Elele-Ndele in Emohua, and other neighbouring community along the East-West road.

According to reports, the suspected kidnappers hijacked a Navy-Blue Hiace bus belonging to Agofure Motors after shooting sporadically at the vehicle and occupants.The gunmen then abducted the rest of the occupants after killing the driver and two other passengers.

An eyewitness, Sinachi, claims that only one woman was allowed to go because she has a bad leg

The spokesman of Rivers State police command, Nnamdi Omoni, is yet to confirm the incident.

