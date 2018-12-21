Nigeria Today

Gunmen In Cross River Kidnap Senator's PA, Demand N10 Million Ransom

Gunmen In Cross River Kidnap Senator’s PA, Demand N10 Million Ransom

3 hours ago
Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Mr Umera Umera, the Personal Assistant to Senator Gershom Bassey, Senator representing Cross River State Southern Senatorial District. 

It was gathered that the incident occurred in Umera’s home at Jebbs area of Calabar South,  on Thursday night. 

According to reports, the gunmen invaded the area, shooting sporadically before abducting the senator’s PA into a speed boat through Anantigha water side.

The gunmen are demanding a ransom of N10 million before Umera can be released. 

Speaking to journalists,  Senator Bassey assured that Mr Umera would be rescued from the kidnappers.

