IGP Orders Investigation Into The Shooting To Death Unarmed Suspected Robber In Edo

The Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammad, has ordered an investigation into the unfortunate incident that happened in Benin City, Edo state earlier today where it was alleged that a group of police men shot dead an unarmed man suspected to be an armed robber.

According to Instagram user, @CarrickDublin who shared a video from the scene online, the suspected man was fleeing the scene after he was apprehended when the police shot him, killing him instantly.

Series of tweets on the official handle of the Nigeria Police Force, says IGP is personally interested in the matter and that anyone with useful information should come forward.

