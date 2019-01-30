Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> IGP Orders Investigation Into The Shooting To Death Unarmed Suspected Robber In Edo

IGP Orders Investigation Into The Shooting To Death Unarmed Suspected Robber In Edo

2 hours ago
Share this post:

The Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammad, has ordered an investigation into the unfortunate incident that happened in Benin City, Edo state earlier today where it was alleged that a group of police men shot dead an unarmed man suspected to be an armed robber.

According to Instagram user, @CarrickDublin who shared a video from the scene online, the suspected man was fleeing the scene after he was apprehended when the police shot him, killing  him instantly. 

 Series of tweets on the official handle of the Nigeria Police Force, says IGP is personally interested in the matter and that anyone with useful information should come forward.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh