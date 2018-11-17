Man Apprehended For The Murder Of 100 Level Niger Delta University Student Over Iphone (Photos)

The Bayelsa State Vigilante Service has apprehended one of the suspected killers of miss Seiyefa Fred, a first year student of the Niger Delta University NDU.

Seiyefa was murdered on November 8th in Amasomma, the university host community following her refusal to surrender her newly purchased iphone.

After much investigation, the vigilante group apprehended one of Seiyefa’s killers yesterday November 16th. The suspect, 20-year-old Junior Danumunabo from Nembe Ogbolomabiri has confessed to the crime.

He has been handed over to the police.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)