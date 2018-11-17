Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Man Apprehended For The Murder Of 100 Level Niger Delta University Student Over Iphone (Photos)

Man Apprehended For The Murder Of 100 Level Niger Delta University Student Over Iphone (Photos)

22 mins ago

The Bayelsa State Vigilante Service has apprehended one of the suspected killers of  miss Seiyefa Fred, a first year student of the Niger Delta University NDU.

Seiyefa was murdered on November 8th in Amasomma, the university host community following her refusal to surrender her newly purchased iphone.

After much investigation, the vigilante group apprehended one of Seiyefa’s killers yesterday November 16th. The suspect, 20-year-old Junior Danumunabo from Nembe Ogbolomabiri has confessed to the crime.

He has been handed over to the police.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh