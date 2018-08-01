Military interventions have failed to stop Zamfara killings – Amnesty International

The deployment and intervention of the Nigerian Military have failed to stop the growing banditry killings in Zamfara state, North West Nigeria says Amnesty International.

The high level of insecurity according to AI has also left the people of the region in a state of heightened fear and displacement.

Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International, Nigeria said the government have repeatedly claimed to be tackling the situation, but the mounting death toll tells a different story.

On Friday, July 27, 18 villages in the Mashema, Kwashabawa and Birane districts of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State were attacked, leaving at least 42 people dead.

“At least 18,000 residents of the affected villages, who were displaced over the weekend are now taking refuge at various locations in the local government headquarters.

“The following day, a further 15 people were kidnapped in Maradun Local Government Area.

“On Saturday, July 28, President Muhammadu Buhari announced the deployment of 1,000 troops to Zamfara.

“This is the third time since November 2017 that the authorities have deployed the military in response to attacks, but villagers told Amnesty International that this has not translated into protection for remote, vulnerable communities.

“Previous military interventions have failed to end the killings, especially in rural areas of Zamfara,” he said.

According to Mr. Ojigho, at least 371 people have been killed in Zamfara in 2018 alone, and at least 238 of these killings took place after the deployment of the Nigerian Air Force.

