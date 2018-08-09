N17 billion fraud: EFCC to probe sacked DSS boss

There might be fresh troubles for the recently ousted Director General of the Department of State Service DSS Musa Daura as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it would beam its searchlight on an alleged N17 billion traced to the headquarters of the was utilized.

According to Daily Trust reporters who spoke with credible sources of the commission, the money was left behind by the Daura’s predecessor Ita Ekpeyong who received N20 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the twilight of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“It is expected that the former DSS boss will be handed [to the EFCC] over by the police for further interrogation to explain how the N17 billion traced to the headquarters of the DSS was utilized,” sources told the paper.

EFCC sources said operatives of the commission had been working on the investigation report that indicted the management of the DSS, but that the investigation was frustrated by Daura.

It would be recalled that the former DSS boss was sacked on Tuesday by Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

