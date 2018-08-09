Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> N17 billion fraud: EFCC to probe sacked DSS boss

N17 billion fraud: EFCC to probe sacked DSS boss

1 hour ago

There might be fresh troubles for the recently ousted Director General of the Department of State Service DSS Musa Daura as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it would beam its searchlight on an alleged N17 billion traced to the headquarters of the was utilized.

According to Daily Trust reporters who spoke with credible sources of the commission, the money was left behind by the Daura’s predecessor Ita Ekpeyong who received N20 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the twilight of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“It is expected that the former DSS boss will be handed [to the EFCC] over by the police for further interrogation to explain how the N17 billion traced to the headquarters of the DSS was utilized,” sources told the paper.

EFCC sources said operatives of the commission had been working on the investigation report that indicted the management of the DSS, but that the investigation was frustrated by Daura.

It would be recalled that the former DSS boss was sacked on Tuesday by Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.