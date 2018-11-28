Nigeria Today

OAU Sex-For-Mark Lecturer Was Caught On Tape Chanting Incantations Ostensibly To Squash The Case – Prosecutor

4 hours ago
The Federal High Court in Osogbo, on Tuesday,  turned down the bail application of a former lecturer with the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof Richard Akindele.  He was dragged before the court for allegedly demanding sex to upgrade the scores of one of his students, Monica Osagie.

The court rejected the bail application, which Akindele filed through his lawyer, Francis Omotoso, after the prosecuting counsel for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Kehinde Ayantoye, opposed the application.

In opposing Akindele’s bail application, the prosecutor filed a counter-affidavit, which was deposed to by a police detective, Afolabi Oluwatoyin. In her ruling, Justice Maureen Onyetenu said the allegations contained in the counter-affidavit were weighty.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, the prosecutor, Ayantoye, told the court that he had been served with Akindele’s bail application. The prosecutor told the court that Akindele might not attend trial, alleging that the professor refused to report to the ICPC office in Abuja, after he was granted an administrative bail to travel to America to attend to his health.

The prosecutor further alleged that the embattled professor was caught on tape chanting incantations to derail the case.

While adjourning further hearing till December 17, 2018, the judge ordered that Akindele should be taken back to prison.

 

