Outrage As Father Doused Daughter With Acid Because He Wanted A Son Shares Inspiring New Year Message

Share this post:









A woman who was doused in acid by her father when she was just two-months-old has shared an inspiring new year message.

Anmol Rodrigous was curled up in her mother’s lap when her father poured a can of acid on them, killing her mother, and disfiguring newly born Anmol.

At 23, Anmol now runs her own survivor foundation. She has not only overcome the physical and emotional pain but has also become an inspiration to many women like her.

Anmol, which means priceless in Hindi, claims to be the happiest girl in the world. She lives alone in Mumbai, India, where she arranges funds for her ongoing reconstructive surgeries and runs an NGO Acid Survivor Sahas Foundation, through which she has helped 20 such women getting employment and organised a lavish wedding for a friend.

Anmol says:

I love my life as it is. Not even once have I felt that I am different. This could also be because I only remember seeing myself with one eye and wrinkled, burnt skin.

I have very happily accepted myself and this has given me hopes and confidence to keep moving in life.

My whole life was spent at an orphanage in Mumbai. I am told that I was only two months old when my father had attacked my mother and myself with acid.

She left the orphanage 2 years ago when she finished from college. She now makes £117 a month from giving her ideas to make creative sets for the shows and saves some of her money for her NGO.

Anmol gets in touch with women leaders and politicians to arrange work opportunities for girls like her.

The young girl says she loves to dress up and wishes to become a model. She has already been offered model assignments by two designers to promote their jewellery on Instagram.

Sharing an inspiring message for others in her condition, she said:

I want to become the first commercial acid attack survivor model who can not just promote fashion but also spread awareness that acid does not end life.

This is really exciting and I am soon going to get the opportunity what I have been longing for.

I hope my stint will inspire women like me to not cover their face in a veil, instead walk confidently with their face.

Acid can only change our face but not ruin our soul. We are same inside out and we should accept ourselves who we are and live our lives happily.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)