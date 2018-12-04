Police Arrests Businessman And His Native Doctor With Human Skull And Palms

Share this post:









Osun State Police Command has arrested a businessman, Supo Bamidele, and his herbalist, Amos Suleiman, for being in possession of human skull and palms which they wanted to use for money ritual.

Bamidele told the police that the herbalist, Amos, asked him to bring a human head and two palms to help him carry out money ritual but Amos denied the claim by the businessman.

Bamidele told reporters that he dug a grave at a cemetery in Ifon community and cut the head and palms of a corpse there.

He explained that some policemen caught him with the human parts on his way to the house of the herbalist where he was taking the skull and the palms to.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, said the suspects are callous and cruel human beings, saying “they would not go unpunished.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)