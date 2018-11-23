Police Ban All Forms Of Public Meetings In Bauchi State

Share this post:









The Bauchi State Police Command has put a stop on all forms of social gathering in public places in the state unless with the approval of the command.

According to the police, the ban has become necessary in view of the recurrent violence emanating from such gathering, that led to the loss of lives and property in the state.

The decision to put a ban on social gathering comes after three persons were killed and eight others injured following a violence that erupted at a birthday party in Lushi, an area near Yelwa, in Bauchi State. In a statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Abubakar, any person or group of people wishing to organise any form of a social event should seek security clearance from police.

He explained that such clearance can be gotten from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of an area or as the case may be from the Area Commander or the Commissioner Police not less than 48 hours of the scheduled gathering time.

“Anybody found violating this order will be arrested and dealt with according to the law. Once again, the Command appeals for cooperation from the members of the public in this regards, as it is done in the best interest of peace loving people of the state and not to deny anybody’s fundamental right of freedom of association and to ensure that the existing peace and security in the state is sustained”, he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)