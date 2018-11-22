Police In Kaduna Rounded Up 22 Kidnapping And Armed Robbery Suspects

Share this post:









The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday arrested 22 suspects of deferring offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, etc. in the state and beyond.

The State Commissioner of Police (CP), Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, disclosed this at a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Kaduna, NAN reports.

Ahmad said that seven of the suspects were nabbed in connection with alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

According to him, four of the suspects were also arrested for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, while two suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy and impersonation.

He also said that five suspects were also arrested in connection with cheating, criminal conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property.

Ahmad said

“one suspect was arrested for criminal intimidation by anonymous Communication and three suspects for criminal conspiracy, burglaryand theft

“Recoveries made included two locally made Revolver Barrel Pistols, one locally made pistol, three 9MM live ammunition, 14 sets of plasma television and one laptop computer, three phones (Nokia, 1 Samsung and 1 Vivo Android), a tricycle (Keke Napep), one cutlass and assorted charms from the suspects.

The CP expressed delight over the command’s recent breakthrough in combating crime and criminality in the state.

He said that the suspects currently are undergoing investigation would be prosecuted as soon as Police investigations were completed.

The CP also reassured members of the public of the Command’s willingness to fight all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

He said that his command enjoyed the support and understanding from members of the public through prompt and relevant information that assisted in exposing unscrupulous elements among them.

“The Kaduna State Police Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group that directly or indirectly does any act that can bring about disharmony in the state or any part thereof,” he added.

Ahmad further appealed to the people of the state to continue to live in peace with one another and avoid using social media platforms to spread fake news or speeches capable of inciting violence or breaching the peace.

.

