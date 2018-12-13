Pope Demotes Two Cardinals for alleged Sexual Offences

Share this post:









Pope Francis has demoted two cardinals facing allegations of sexual abuse.

According to the Vatican, the Cardinals were removed from the Pope’s inner circle. Australia’s George Pell and Chile’s Francisco Javier Errazuriz will no longer sit on the Council of Cardinals, set up by the pope as an international advice body.

Both demoted cardinals were absent from the last meeting of the group in September.

A spokesperson said the Pope wrote to them both in October to thank them.

Cardinal George Pell, who remains the Vatican treasurer, faces trial on sexual abuse charges in Australia. He strenuously denies the accusations.

Cardinal Francisco Javier Errazuriz, from Chile, has been accused of covering up alleged child abuse while serving as Archbishop of Santiago. He too denies the accusations.

