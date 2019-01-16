Nigeria Today

Home >> Crime >> Rejected House Of Assembly Aspirant Pulls Out Gun During Rally

Rejected House Of Assembly Aspirant Pulls Out Gun During Rally

There was chaos in a community in one of the northern states in Nigeria after a House of Assembly aspirant pulled out his gun during a recent political event.

According to reports by Global Campaigners For Good Governance, the House of Assembly candidate was allegedly rejected by his constituents which led to a tensed situation at the rally.

In the course of the tension, the aspiring lawmaker brought his pump action and can be seen in a trending video posted online while being dragged and insulted by the constituents.

The aspirant and his team later left in their vehicle after the public embarrassment.

