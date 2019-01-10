Strippers Nearly Caused A Rift In My Marriage – Vice President Osinbajo, Reveals

Share this post:









The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has narrated how a fake report about him frolicking with strippers nearly caused a rift between him and his wife, Dolapo.

Osinabjo disclosed this while speaking at a BBC symposium on fake news tagged, ‘Nigeria 2019: Countering Fake News’, in Abuja yesterday Wednesday January 9th.

Lending credence to the fact that fake news can cause a lot of problems, Osinbajo said a blogger had published a photo of him with two women and claimed he was hanging out with strippers.

However, a check on the photo after his wife had called him to talk about the photo, showed it had been edited.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)