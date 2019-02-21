Suspected Herdsmen Invades Benue Community, Kills 16 people

Share this post:









No fewer than 16 persons were killed after suspected herdsmen attacked Ebete community in Usha Ward of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday Wednesday, February 20th.

According to reports, the suspected herdsmen stormed the community in the dead of the night when most people were sleeping and started shooting sporadically. They opened fire on any house in sight.

Sixteen residents were confirmed dead while two others sustained injuries.

Reacting to the incident, the state governor, Samuel Ortom, expressed sadness at the incident and urged the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime and also forestall further attacks. Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said

“Yes, I can confirm that the governor of Benue State met earlier today with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bishi, and he confirmed that there was an attack in Ebete in Agatu earlier today in which 17 persons were killed by suspected armed herdsmen.

We feel that this is unfortunate because the governor has raised the alarm that some persons, for political reasons, were planning to unleashed armed herdsmen on innocent Benue people to cause fear in the people for political gains”.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 10 visits today)