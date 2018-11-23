Suspected Hoodlums In Military Uniforms Nabbed In Akwa Ibom

Share this post:









Two suspected criminals have been handed over to the police after they were caught in military uniform in Akwa Ibom state.

According to reports, the suspected hoodlums were seen on military outfits along Information Drive, off IBB way Uyo, the state capital.

It was gathered that the suspects were about to be lynched by the angry mob before they were rescued by the police who arrived at the nick of time.

The suspects are currently in police custody as investigation is continuing.

