The NURTW Chieftain Wanted By The Police For Allegedly Stabbing MC Oluomo, Speaks Out

The official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mustapha Adekunle aka Sego, who has been declared wanted in connection with the stabbing of NURTW chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, has broken his silence.

Recall that on Tuesday Januay 8th, the APC governorship raly in Lagos state was disrupted by thugs who attacked themselves at the rally. The Lagos state police command released a statement later that day accusing Adekunle of being the one who caused the disruption at the rally.

However, in a new interview with The Nation, Sego denied the allegation of disrupting the rally or stabbing MC Oluomo. He challeneged the police to provide a video that captured him stabbing Oluomo.

“Whoever has any videotape of Sego unleashing mayhem on people should let the world see it. Whosoever has any evidence against Sego should come forward with it. That’s what I want.

“Anybody can fight for his right with his mouth by speaking against what he feels is not right. Besides, employing the use of a weapon is against the law and nobody on Tuesday can say he or she saw me with any weapon. For emphasis, I did not hold any weapon on that day. I only spoke against what is not right. I went to the rally as a member of Team Lagos and not on behalf of the union. I have been a party member since 1999 and we have been in Team Lagos since then.

“Go and ask Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Oba Demola Elegushi, APC state Chairman Tunde Balogun and King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal what Team Lagos stands for. I was at the rally under the banner of Team Lagos. Agbede came under the banner of the union (NURTW).” he said

Also speaking, another member of NURTW, Semiu Omosansan, accused the police of being biased and wanting to frame Sego up. According to Omosansan, Sego was not in the place where MC Oluomo was stabbed at the rally.

“Adekunle Mustapha (Sego) was not at the place where union’s state Treasurer Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) was stabbed. The incident occurred on the stage where K1 (Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe) was performing and he is alive to bear witness that Sego was nowhere close to the stage. This is not the first time MC Oluomo and Sego will attend APC rally as party members and such unfortunate incident has never happened until the state Chairman (Tajudeen Agbede) and his boys decided to attend last Tuesday’s event.

“One of Sego’s boys was killed during the violence. Why is Sego accused of being responsible for that? We are yet to understand the reason to declare him wanted. MC Oluomo was stabbed in the presence of Agbede Tajudeen, NURTW chairman in Idumota Azeez Lawal (aka Kunle Poly) and others. The police should quiz the two (Agbede and Lawal). Agbede even lied that he took MC Oluomo to the hospital, which is not true.

“In a situation like this, we expect that the Commissioner of Police will carry out thorough and unbiased investigations. The police are the custodian of law. We still have huge faith and belief in the Force that it will always do the right thing. We implore the CP to get his facts right.” he said

The Lagos state police command spokesperson, Chike Oti, however, says their is a video of Sego attacking people at the rally.

“This matter is not debatable, it is on camera. Sego was caught on camera unleashing violence on people. That is the reason he was declared wanted. It is not a case of peddling falsehood or perception, it is about reality. Our declaration of Sego wanted still stands. Whatever anybody has to say on the matter, such a person should come to the police. You do not resort to violence to resolve issues.” he said

