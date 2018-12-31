Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Troops Neutralize Three Female Suicide Bombers In Dikwa, Borno

Troops Neutralize Three Female Suicide Bombers In Dikwa, Borno

9 hours ago
Share this post:

Troops of 22 Brigade Garrison deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday Sunday 30th December, encountered and neutralised three female suicide bombers, while on patrol around Kubtara village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement from the Army says one Rocket Propelled Grenade and a suicide vest was recovered from the suicide bombers at the scene of the encounter.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, in the statement, commended the troops for their successful exploits and encouraged them to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast, as they clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh