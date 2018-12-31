Troops Neutralize Three Female Suicide Bombers In Dikwa, Borno

Share this post:









Troops of 22 Brigade Garrison deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday Sunday 30th December, encountered and neutralised three female suicide bombers, while on patrol around Kubtara village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement from the Army says one Rocket Propelled Grenade and a suicide vest was recovered from the suicide bombers at the scene of the encounter.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, in the statement, commended the troops for their successful exploits and encouraged them to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast, as they clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

