Two Aged Women Killed In Ondo By A Suspected Ritualist

Two women in their 70s have been ferociously murdered by a suspected ritualist in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East area of Ondo State.

The incident happened in Okeegbe quarters of the ancient town, the inhabitants have been thrown into mourning going by the nature of the killing which was suspected to have been carried out by ritualists.

It was gathered that some organs of the deceased, Mrs Medinat Ala, 72, such as her breast, virginal, womb and oesophagus, were among the vital organs removed by her killers.

The second victim, a tenant of Mrs Ala who was simply identified as Onyame, from Kogi State later died in the hospital after she was said to have been hit with a pestle.

According to one of the neighbours of the deceased, the suspected ritualist attacked Onyame with the same pestle that was used in the killing of Mrs Ala, was said to have raised alarm when her landlady was being attacked.

A neighbour of the deceased who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the killers had disguised as customers who had come to buy household items from the deceased who sold wares in front of her house.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer for Ikare Akoko, Abayomi Fidelis who led his men to the scene of the incident disclosed that a suspected male tenant in the house, where the incident happened, Moses Olaniyi had been arrested.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Femi Joseph who confirmed the incident, stated that the command had begun an investigation into the matter and an arrest has been made.

Joseph also stated that the corpses had been deposited at the state specialist hospital mortuary in Ikare Akoko.

Meanwhile, youths in the community who decried the incessant killings of such nature within the community in recent times have been protesting against the latest development.

They also vowed that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be nabbed as the phenomenon is totally strange in the town.

