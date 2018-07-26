We can’t establish any link between Saraki and Offa Robbery suspects, Ministry of Justice tells IGP

The public prosecution office under the ministry of justice says there was no direct link between Senate President Bukola Saraki and Offa Robbery Suspects.

According to a report by The Cable, the Ministry stated this in a letter written by the director of public prosecution of the Ministry, Mohammed U.E to the Inspector general of police, Idris Ibrahim.

The Ministry in the letter noted that there was no connection in the interim report that establishes any connection between the suspects and the Senate president.

“For the Senate president and the Kwara state governor, this office is unable to establish from the evidence in the interim report a nexus between the alleged offence and the suspects. Hence, it is our advice that further and thorough investigation in this regard be carried out,” the letter noted.

Mohammed advised the Police to carry out more investigation before coming to any conclusion.

“Areas to be covered include but not limited to the following;

“i. Establish whether the planning and the execution of the robbery attack of the 5th April 2018 at Offa were carried out at their instance, knowledge or approval.

“ii. Whether the weapons used for the robbery attack aforementioned were supplied by either the senate president, Bukola Saraki or the governor of Kwara state, Abdulfatai Ahmed.

“iii. And any other area or areas that may assist in establishing a prima facie case of aiding and abetting crime, or accessory after the fact.”

