2019 Election: ‘Don’t Take This Great Country Backward By Selling Your Votes’, Miss Nigeria Urges Nigerians

Chidinma Leilani Aaron, the 42nd Miss Nigeria beauty queen in an Instagram post says Nigerians shouldn’t plunge the country backwards by selling their votes in the coming elections.

Chidinma who beat 17 other girls to win the 2018 Miss Nigeria pageant wrote, ‘as we draw closer to the General Elections, I wish to use this medium to urge you to exercise your right to vote. We have many aspirants, each with a unique message and agenda enough for you to choose your best candidate’.

The day of the elections will be a day of true patriotism for us all. Come out with your friends, family and colleagues, stand in line and vote.

Vote your chosen candidate; vote your conscience.

Do not plunge our great country backwards by selling your vote or engaging in election violence or assisting in any form of rigging. Stand for what’s right. Do your part and trust the process.

As Nigeria moves forward so do we, her citizens move forward.

Let’s make history together.

Let’s VOTE!

Thank you.

