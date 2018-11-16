Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Entertainment >> Actors Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva Are Celebrating 33rd Wedding Anniversary

Actors Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva Are Celebrating 33rd Wedding Anniversary

27 mins ago

Veteran actors, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary today,  November 16.  Joke Silva took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband and father of her children.

She shared the photo above and wrote;

33years and counting…for all we are and all we have achieved.. so far…thank you Lord. It’s all by Your Grace. Happy Wedding anniversary Oludotun Baiyewun King of my Heart

Happy wedding anniversary to them!

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh