Actors Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva Are Celebrating 33rd Wedding Anniversary

Veteran actors, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary today, November 16. Joke Silva took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband and father of her children.

She shared the photo above and wrote;

33years and counting…for all we are and all we have achieved.. so far…thank you Lord. It’s all by Your Grace. Happy Wedding anniversary Oludotun Baiyewun King of my Heart

Happy wedding anniversary to them!

