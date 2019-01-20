Nigeria Today

Rapper Waka Flocka And Wife Tammy Rivera Hold Wedding Ceremony In Mexico 5-Years After Tying The Knot

Rapper Waka Flocka And Wife Tammy Rivera Hold Wedding Ceremony In Mexico 5-Years After Tying The Knot

5 hours ago
American rapper, Waka Flocka and his wife, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star, Tammy Rivera have finally had their wedding ceremony five years after they got married.

The lovebirds celebrated their wedding ceremony at a beach in Mexico with family and friends in attendance. Tammy explained that even though they got married five years ago, they never had a ceremony.

 

